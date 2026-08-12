‘US, India share several goals’: Gor, Doval talk strategic cooperation

The US envoy’s meeting with Doval came a day after his talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. “Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation,” Gor said on social media.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 06:21 AM IST
US Ambassador Sergio GorUS Ambassador Sergio Gor
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US-India partnership is vital to addressing global security challenges, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said Tuesday, following fruitful talks with NSA Ajit Doval. Gor said both sides share several same goals and that the engagement continues to grow.

The US envoy’s meeting with Doval came a day after his talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. “Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation,” Gor said on social media.

“Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The US and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow,” he said.

Gor’s meeting with Misri and Doval came days after US Vice-President J D Vance dialled PM Narendra Modi to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic ties amid West Asia conflict.

Modi and Trump, during their meeting in France in June, instructed officials to work towards a balanced, mutually bene­ficial and commercially meaningful trade agreement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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