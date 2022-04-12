US yet to determine potential sanctions over India’s S-400 purchase: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken said Tuesday that the US has “not yet made a determination regarding potential sanctions or potential waivers under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law” when it comes to India’s purchase of S-400 air defence systems.

Blinken was responding to questions after the India-US 2+2 meeting between the two sides.

“So, let me start by saying that we continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapons systems, particularly in light of what Russia is doing to Ukraine. We have not yet made a determination regarding potential sanctions or potential waivers under the CAATSA law,” he said.

“But to come back to something I said a few moments ago, there is, of course, a long history and a long relationship between India and Russia, including when it comes to military equipment. That relationship took hold many years ago at a time when, as I said, we were not able to be a partner to India. And again, as I said, we are now both able and willing to be such a partner, to be a security partner of choice for India,” he said.

Jaishankar, who was asked about why India does not condemn Russia, “So, first of all, thank you for the advice and suggestions in your question. I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way.”

The External Affairs minister said, “Now, as Secretary Blinken has pointed out, we have made a number of statements which outline our position in the UN, in our parliament, and in other forums. And briefly, what those positions state is that we’re against the conflict; we are for dialogue and diplomacy; we are for an urgent cessation of violence; and we are prepared to contribute in multiple ways to these objectives.”

On the issue of oil purchases, Jaishankar said, “I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe, which probably we do buy some energy which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So you might want to think about that.”