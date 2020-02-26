US House Foreign Affairs Committee: Deeply troubled by deaths from communal violence in India

A group shouts slogans during clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A group shouts slogans during clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday said it was “deeply troubled” over the deaths in connection with the communal violence that ravaged parts of northeast Delhi. Committee chairman Eliot Engel tweeted, “Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days. The right to protest is a key aspect of democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all.”

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump concluded his maiden state visit to India. US senator Elizabeth Warren, who seeking the Democratic Party ticket for the upcoming presidential elections, said violence against “peaceful protesters is never acceptable.”

“It’s important to strengthen relationships with democratic partners like India. But we must be able to speak truthfully about our values, including religious freedom and freedom of expression—and violence against peaceful protestors is never acceptable,” she tweeted.

For three straight days the national capital witnessed arson, stone-pelting, gunfire as groups of men patrolled parts of northeast Delhi unleashing violence. The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi rose to 27 Wednesday, with at least 250 people being injured, many of them grievously.

Earlier in the day, the United States embassy in India issued a security advisory for its citizens, asking them to exercise caution and avoid all areas marred by violent demonstrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also made a visit to the DCP’s office in Northeast Delhi. Addressing the Delhi Assembly today, he stated that it was the miscreants from outside Delhi who were engaged in rioting. “Delhi’s people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.

