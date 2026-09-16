100% tariffs on India? US House advances Russia sanctions Bill to give Trump new powers

If the Bill becomes a law, US President Trump would have powers to levy 100% tariff on Indian goods exported to the US (File photo).

The US House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would give President Donald Trump sweeping new powers to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, for purchasing Russian oil and gas. Alongwith India, China is also on the list, reported news agency PTI.

The legislation comes as the House prepares for an early recess on Thursday and is expected to reconvene on November 9 after the midterm elections. Its passage through the House this week would clear the final congressional hurdle before the Bill could reach the President.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural hurdle in the House on Tuesday evening, with two Democrats joining Republicans to approve the measure, taking the vote in favour to 214:211. The vote came despite opposition from several senior Democrats who raised concerns over the extent of the President’s powers over tariffs under the legislation.