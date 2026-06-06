US has deported more than 4,600 Indians in last 17 months: Ministry of External Affairs

The figures were disclosed by the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to questions. “A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year.

More than 4,600 Indians have been deported from the US to India in the last 17 months since the US administration led by President Donald Trump assumed office in January last year.

The figures were disclosed by the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to questions. “A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year. During 2025, a total of 3,567 people were deported from the US,” he said.

The issue of immigration has been a political hot button for the Trump administration. India has made it clear it is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals, if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is however subject to verification of their nationality. “This is not a policy practiced only by India; it is a generally accepted principle in international relations,” the MEA had told Parliament last year.