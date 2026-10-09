US Green Card curbs ‘do not advance shared ambitions’, JD Vance remarks ‘deeply offensive’, says India

The Ministry of External Affairs said the suspension of PERM applications does not affect the "validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents."

Written by: Divya A
1 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 12:57 PM IST
India, China Corps Commander talks went on for two days: MEAMinistry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (File Photo)
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India on Friday said the Donald Trump administration’s move on green card does not “advance the shared ambitions of both countries” even as it hit back at JD Vance’s remarks.

A day after the US suspended major Indian IT firms from participating in its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the suspension of PERM applications does not affect the “validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents.”

The MEA noted that talent mobility adds value to both the economies.

“It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” the MEA statement read.

 

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Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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