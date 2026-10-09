US Green Card curbs ‘do not advance shared ambitions’, JD Vance remarks ‘deeply offensive’, says India

India on Friday said the Donald Trump administration’s move on green card does not “advance the shared ambitions of both countries” even as it hit back at JD Vance’s remarks.

A day after the US suspended major Indian IT firms from participating in its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the suspension of PERM applications does not affect the “validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents.”

The MEA noted that talent mobility adds value to both the economies.

“It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” the MEA statement read.