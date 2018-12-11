US for more joint exercises with Indian Air Force

The United States Air Force (USAF) on Monday called for more joint training exercises between the US and India and stressed the need to increase the duration of such engagements.

Advertising

Speaking during an ongoing exercise between the two Air Forces (COPE India 2018), USAF Colonel and exercise director Daryl Insley said, “We have come here to learn from one another, fly together and build a friendship and relationship. We learn not only in terms of flying but in terms of maintenance and other aspects of our mission. We are looking forward to further engagements…”

The COPE India 2018 exercise is taking place at Kalaikunda Air Force station from December 3 to 14 and involves 33 aircraft overall.

This is the third time a joint air exercise between the Indian and US Air Forces has been organised. The first was held in Gwalior in 2004 and the second was held at Kalaikunda in 2005.