US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions ‘certain pulses’ among agricultural products to see tariffs cut

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after India and the US announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, the White House Monday released a fact sheet showing that New Delhi will eliminate or reduce tariffs on American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including “certain pulses”.
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
“India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products,” states the Fact Sheet: The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal released by the White House on February 9.
This paragraph differs from the one mentioned in the February 6 joint statement, which detailed the “key terms” of the interim agreement between the US and India.
“India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products,” the joint statement issued on February 6 said.
The joint statement was announced following a call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, in which the leaders reached a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal trade and reaffirmed their commitment to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.
Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on February 8, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that hulled grains, flour, wheat, corn, rice, millet, potato, onion, peas, beans, cucumber, mushrooms, pulses, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons, strawberries, and mixed canned vegetables will not come to India.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BCCI has stated that families of Indian cricketers will not be allowed to accompany them during the T20 World Cup, following their policy. The team management had sought clarification, but the board has maintained that families can make separate arrangements to join the players. This is a continuation of the 2025 guidelines.