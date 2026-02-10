US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions ‘certain pulses’ among agricultural products to see tariffs cut

he mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6. (Representational image)

Days after India and the US announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, the White House Monday released a fact sheet showing that New Delhi will eliminate or reduce tariffs on American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including “certain pulses”.

“India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products,” states the Fact Sheet: The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal released by the White House on February 9.