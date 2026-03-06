US F-1 visas for Indian students drop 69% in June-July 2025: Data

After the Donald Trump administration’s immigration crackdown last year, the number of F-1 visas issued to Indian students fell sharply by 69 per cent in June and July 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the newly released data from the US Department of State.

As many as 12,776 F-1 visas were issued to Indians in June and July last year, which is less than a third of the figure for the same months in 2024 at 41,336.

The Fall semester at American universities begins in August-September, and data from previous years show that the number of F-1 visas issued to Indians peaks in June or July. Last year, ahead of the academic session, the figure peaked in June 2025 – 10,695 – and then fell to 2,081 in July and 2,389 in August. In 2024, the highest monthly figure was 26,731 in June, and in June 2023, it was 40,224.