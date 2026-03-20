US EXIM announces USD 10 billion support to Essar’s Mesabi Metallics

EXIM support advances the Trump Administration's priority to increase America's energy dominance while supporting expanded energy supply and boosting domestic maritime capabilities.

The United States has announced support of up to USD 10 billion to Mesabi Metallics, an Essar Group company, for a major minerals and manufacturing project in Minnesota.

The US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) made the announcement during the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo last week.

EXIM said its loans are unlocking nearly USD 30 billion in strategic deals designed to strengthen America’s supply chain security alongside Indo-Pacific allies.

EXIM President and Chairman John Jovanovic, senior officials, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, were present at the forum in Tokyo.

Mesabi Metallics is building an integrated iron ore mining and processing facility designed to produce about seven million tons of high-grade direct-reduction iron ore pellets annually- critical inputs for modern steelmaking and will create hundreds of US jobs, the EXIM said.