US envoy: Opportunity to see talent of India’s defence industry

The theme of DefExpo 2020 is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. Defence exhibitions such as these demonstrate that industry in the US and India, along with our respective governments, share a common understanding regarding the nature of the modern battlefield, Juster said. The theme of DefExpo 2020 is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. Defence exhibitions such as these demonstrate that industry in the US and India, along with our respective governments, share a common understanding regarding the nature of the modern battlefield, Juster said.

US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster, who is leading the US delegation at the DefExpo 2020, here, said Tuesday that it was a “great opportunity to see the talent and innovation of India’s defence industry.”

The theme of DefExpo 2020 is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. Defence exhibitions such as these demonstrate that industry in the US and India, along with our respective governments, share a common understanding regarding the nature of the modern battlefield, Juster said.

“We share the belief that, in order for India to ensure its defence and work with like-minded nations in pursuit of common security objectives, it is critical that India moves toward systems — not just weapons — that are effective, agile, and resilient. In addition, we believe that India must ultimately move toward systems that are interoperable with the equipment and networks of its security partners.” Juster said.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App