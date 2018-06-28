US envoy Nikki Haley meets PM Modi, discusses cooperation in counter-terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nikki Haley today )PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nikki Haley today )PTI)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation at multiple levels, including counter-terrorism.

Highlighting that the major focus of her visit to India is to strengthen the relation between Washington and New Delhi, she said: “On this trip to India, we have got a lot packed into a short amount of time. But it really comes down to the strength of the United States and India partnership.” She expressed confidence that a stronger partnership between the two countries will continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity, an official statement released after the meeting said.

Modi expressed appreciation for US President donald Trump’s South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies and commended his initiative for denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula during the meet.

Haley asserted that religious freedom is as important as freedom of people and their rights. “I look forward to the inter-faith tour we are going to take tomorrow because we think freedom of religion is just as important as freedom of rights and freedom of people,” she was quoted as saying to reporters on the sidelines of her visit to Humayun’s Tomb. she also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen strategic partnership.

