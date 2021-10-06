scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
US Deputy Secy of State arrives; Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific on agenda

Sherman, who is the senior-most ranking official in the US State Department after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 3:00:26 am
Wendy R Sherman (photo via Twitter)

Days after the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in India Tuesday evening as part of her visit to the region with the situation in Afghanistan changing rapidly.

Sherman, who is the senior-most ranking official in the US State Department after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday. She will also call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during her visit on October 6 and 7.

Sherman’s discussions with her counterparts will have Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific on the agenda. This was made clear by the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement. “On October 6, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla… They will exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues,” the MEA statement said.

It also said that the Deputy Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary will participate on October 6 in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council.

