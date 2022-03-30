US Deputy NSA likely to visit this week

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, who has been the architect of sanctions against Russia, is likely to visit India on Thursday for bilateral meetings, sources said on Tuesday.

South Block sources said Singh, one of the key officials crafting the sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle, will brief the Indian establishment on the “scale and scope” of the sanctions.

“The Americans and the Europeans have been asking the Indian officials to make sure that Russia is not able to circumvent the sanctions… Singh will be able to convey the urgency of the implementation of sanctions,” a source said.

India has always maintained that it is against “unilateral sanctions”, but it has followed the sanctions on Iran – when the US leaned on New Delhi to bring down oil imports to zero.