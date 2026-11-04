‘Now that an Abdul has won…’: For Owaisi, US race has UP parallel

“Now that an Abdul has won in Michigan, the Abdul from Uttar Pradesh will have to strengthen his political identity,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday as results for the US midterms rolled in.

Hours earlier, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate after winning in Michigan.

“An Abdul has won in Michigan; now the Abdul from Uttar Pradesh will have to strengthen his political identity. The Sanghis have tried very hard to turn ‘Abdul’ into a taunt. The time has come for us to show that Abdul does not bow to anyone but Allah. No more will we lay out the prayer mat,” Owaisi posted on X.