US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Singapore: ‘No China hegemony, India critical anchor, helps maintain balance of power’

In an expansive articulation of American strategic intent in the Indo-Pacific, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Saturday described India as a “critical anchor” to “hold the line” in South Asia and that a “powerful” India, acting in its own self-interest, “advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region.”

Speaking at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore Saturday, he framed the balance of power in Asia as one “in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

At the same time, though, he struck a softer note on Beijing saying Washington was not seeking confrontation despite concerns over China’s military build-up. And that under US President Donald Trump, US-China relations were “better than they’ve been in years.”

Hegseth noted India’s modernisation of its military to bear its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean, and praised its efforts to build “heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre.”

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The Defence Secretary announced that the US had committed to pursuing “co-production” of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions with India — “real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces.” Defence co-production of this kind, with a sophisticated frontline weapon system, is framed as deepening the bilateral defence relationship.

“This kind of industrial muscle isn’t just a long-term goal; it’s an immediate operational imperative, and the United States Department of War is leading the way,” he said.

Highlighting that Washington’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy was aimed at preserving regional stability while ensuring that no single power could dominate the region, he said: “What we seek … is a genuinely stable equilibrium that works for Americans as well as for our allies.”

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He added that the Indo-Pacific remained central to US security and prosperity, underlining that Washington remained committed to the region despite security challenges elsewhere, including in West Asia.

He further said that the era of the United States subsidising the defence of wealthy nations is over. “We need partners, not protectorates. We seek alliances built on shared responsibility, not dependency,” he said.

Explained The balancing act

The US would continue to strengthen military capabilities and cooperation with allies to preserve regional stability, he said, adding that defence commitments have been undertaken by several Indo-Pacific partners, including India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

In an echo of what Washington has been saying to European allies, Hegseth urged the Asian ones to increase their military spending to counter China’s power and dominance in the region, adding that a stronger, more self-reliant network of allies is essential to prevent aggression while preserving the balance of power.

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“There is rightful alarm regarding China’s historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond,” he said, adding: “A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power.”

“No state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

“Less Shangri-La, more ships, more subs,” Hegseth said, underlining ⁠that the region needs to invest in defence capability more than conferences.

Responding to a question on India’s recent test of an advanced version of the Agni missile,

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Hegseth said “both sides there are going to see understandable threats coming from the other…but we are not pointing a finger, at least from our view right now, at either country.”

He repeated President Donald Trump’s claims regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire last year giving him credit for “brokering a peace between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-capable countries.”