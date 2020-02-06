US Consul General visits RSS founder Hedgewar’s memorial in Nagpur

RSS workers at the Reshimbagh ground in front of Smruti Mandir . (Express Photo/File) RSS workers at the Reshimbagh ground in front of Smruti Mandir . (Express Photo/File)

US Consul General David J Ranz Thursday paid floral tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar at the organisation’s Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

In an email statement to The Indian Express, US Consulate spokesperson Nick Novak said, “On his introductory visit to Nagpur, Consul General David J. Ranz took part in several engagements, including paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, a routine courtesy call with RSS Nagpur President Rajesha Loya, and a discussion with Archbishop Elias Gonsalves on religious freedom and coexistence.”

Loya said, “Ranz first visited the home of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and later came to Smruti Mandir and paid floral tributes at Hedgewar memorial. His visit lasted for over two hours between 10 am and 12.15 pm and he was accompanied by Vice Consul Robert Paulson.”

Loya added, “Ranz was curious to know about the way RSS Seva projects are carried out and how RSS does character building of its cadres.”

After the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre, several diplomats have visited the RSS premises in Nagpur. In July last year, German Ambassador to India Wallet J Lindner had visited the RSS headquarters in Mahal area and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Last year, Singapore Consul General Kavin Chay had also visited the RSS Smruti Mandir. In 2015, a delegation of European Union, too, had come to see the RSS installations here. Apart from diplomats, many industrialists including Ratan Tata, Rahul Bajaj, Azim Premji and Anand Mahindra, too, have visited the RSS in recent times.

