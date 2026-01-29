US Congressional delegation’s India visit: Defence cooperation, regional stability highlight discussions with EAM Jaishankar, officials

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a US Congressional team comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

A United States Congressional delegation, led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, during its recent visit to New Delhi, underscored sustained US engagement to advance defence cooperation and deepen strategic coordination with India, a statement from the US Embassy said.

The delegation, which also included Representative Jimmy Patronis and senior committee staff, met with Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and senior Indian officials, including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and held discussions with Indian and American defence industry leaders during its visit between January 24 and 28.

“The United States values India as a Major Defense Partner. Our discussions in New Delhi focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing defense technology collaboration that supports India’s defense modernization and enhances regional stability,” the statement quoted Chairman Rogers as saying.