US Congressional delegation’s India visit: Defence cooperation, regional stability highlight discussions with EAM Jaishankar, officials

Led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers, the US delegation's meetings focussed on expanding defence cooperation and accelerating defence technology collaboration, among other things.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 05:12 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar with US Congress delegationExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a US Congressional team comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A United States Congressional delegation, led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, during its recent visit to New Delhi, underscored sustained US engagement to advance defence cooperation and deepen strategic coordination with India, a statement from the US Embassy said.

The delegation, which also included Representative Jimmy Patronis and senior committee staff, met with Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and senior Indian officials, including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and held discussions with Indian and American defence industry leaders during its visit between January 24 and 28.

“The United States values India as a Major Defense Partner. Our discussions in New Delhi focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing defense technology collaboration that supports India’s defense modernization and enhances regional stability,” the statement quoted Chairman Rogers as saying.

“The relationship between the United States and India is extremely important for both of our countries and the world. Our ability to conduct the kind of candid dialogue we have carried out on this delegation is crucial to strengthening our defense cooperation and regional stability, providing both economic and national security benefits for all involved,” Ranking Member Smith said.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated, “Chairman Rogers’ visit and meetings with Indian leaders and defense experts advanced practical cooperation on protecting Americans and Indians as well as people throughout the region. These discussions strengthened ongoing defense collaboration, supported India’s defense modernization goals, and reinforced our shared commitment to stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

According to the statement, the delegation’s meetings focussed on expanding defence cooperation, accelerating defence technology collaboration, and identifying opportunities to enhance co-development and co-production between the United States and India in support of shared security objectives.

Last week, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met US Secretary of the Army Daniel P Driscoll to discuss a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and security.

Story continues below this ad

The meeting comes in the immediate aftermath of the US releasing the National Defence Strategy (NDS).

Last year, India and the United States signed the ‘framework for the US-India major defence partnership’—a significant development signalling stable ties between the two countries in the defence sector, irrespective of months of ongoing tensions between them over the issue of tariffs.

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
twitter

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement