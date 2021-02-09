scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

US condoles deaths in Uttarakhand flood, wishes for a speedy recovery of injured

"Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured," Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters, said.

By: PTI | Washington | February 9, 2021 8:57:38 am
US condoles Uttarakhand deaths, Uttarakhand floods, Uttarakhand glacier outburst, Uttarakhand news, US-India, Indian expressTwenty-six bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

The US has condoled the loss of lives due to the avalanche caused by a glacier burst in India’s Uttarakhand state and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.

“Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters, said.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100 labourers who are feared dead.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

Congressman Tony Cardenas also expressed his concerns for the people suffered in the incident.

“Praying for the people of India,” he said in a tweet.

“We are witnessing the devastating effects of climate change. This is not a crisis we can ignore. This now deserves a response,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X