US-China trade war to benefit India most, UP has edge: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that India will gain the most from the US-China trade war and that Uttar Pradesh will have an edge.

“A trade war between China and the US has started and India is going to gain from it. Uttar Pradesh will play the most important role. We have better road and railway connectivity. With six airports already in function and 11 new, including two greenfield international airports in Kushinagar and Jewar, we also have the best air connectivity. We have proper electricity supply. We have the manpower, which earlier China had. Everybody wants to work where there is cheap and sufficient manpower. UP also enjoys the advantage of having a land bank,” he said during an interaction on Wednesday.

The state government has even started to look for investors. Adityanath highlighted that India has an aim of becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and UP will play a major role in achieving that by being a USD 1 trillion economy.

“As Uttar Pradesh has a dream of being a USD one trillion economy, the government’s One District One Product (ODOP) policy will help achieve that. Most of the districts have their own signature industry. The districts too should fix some target to contribute to this goal of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy.”

“Recently, I went to Muzaffarnagar and found that they are making 118 kind of jaggery with sugarcane. If one district can do this, why not others? The ODOP will help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and for that we have asked the district authorities to sit with bankers as they are the one who will have to give money,” he said.

He added the state wants to develop new products. “Only recently I was travelling through Siddharthnagar district and found that the production of famous Kala Namak rice was decreasing. This is because of too much height of the crop and long cycle. I then assigned our top two agricultural universities to develop more farmer-friendly crop of this variety. We are bringing new technologies to help the ODOP policy as well as the MSME sector,” he said.

Referring to the sessions of state ministers at the IIM-Lucknow recently, he said its director was told to prepare a roadmap to help the state become a USD 1 trillion economy.

The CM also announced a new scheme for girls, under which they will be given a certain amount at different stages till her graduation. The Kanya Sumangala Yojana is expected to start before Deepawali this year. He further said UP has been declared ODF state.

With PTI inputs