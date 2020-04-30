US announces additional $3 million grant to India in Covid-19 fight

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their event in Gujarat earlier this year. US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their event in Gujarat earlier this year.

The United States on Friday announced an additional grant of $3 million to help India fight the coronavirus. It was previously sanctioned $2.9 million earlier this month.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the additional funding will further support India’s response to COVID-19.

“This additional funding to support India in its continuing efforts to combat COVID-19 is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India,” a release issued by the US Embassy quoted the envoy as saying.

This increases the total assistance provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to India to $ 5.9 million, including the $2.9 million sanctioned on April 6, according to a press statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

The announcement for the additional assistance was made by the US government on April 16, it added.

The USAID is providing these funds to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project, an innovative financing platform, the release said.

“Through the PAHAL project, USAID will support the National Health Authority to establish a financing facility that can mobilize resources from the private sector to assist over 20,000 health facilities enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India’s health insurance scheme for 500 million poor and vulnerable people,” the release said.

