US envoy to UN Nikki Haley on maiden visit to India today

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (AP File Photo) United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (AP File Photo)

US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley will be in India on Tuesday on a three-day bilateral visit. Haley’s visit comes just days before the inaugural US-India 2+2 Dialogue on July 6 in Washington, where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will represent India.

According to a media advisory released by the US Mission to the United Nations, Haley will travel to New Delhi from June 26-28 during which she will meet with senior Indian government officials, NGO leaders, and the interfaith community “to underscore the United States’ shared values and strong alliance with the people of India”, news agency PTI reported. She may also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The involvement of Indian interest in these issues, along with the Paris climate deal, makes her visit significant. “Haley’s visit will tackle global issues, and the Trump administration’s pullout from the JCPOA is expected to figure during her discussions with Indian officials,” sources said.

The US State Department said that this meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defence cooperation as the United States and India jointly confront global challenges, news agency PTI reported.

The US has pulled out of the nuclear deal (or JCPOA) between the P-5+1 and Iran, while the Europeans, Chinese and Russians have stayed on. Swaraj had issued a statement following US’ pullout from the accord, stating that India will comply with UN sanctions and not any country-specific sanctions. Haley’s visit comes just days after she announced that the US was withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council.

Haley had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App