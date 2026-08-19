Our matters won’t be solved in Washington: Omar before meeting with Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is set to visit Srinagar and meet CM, LG before heading to Ladakh.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 01:46 PM IST
omar abdullahAbdullah said he was looking forward to the discussion but added that “our problems have little to do with him”. (File Photo)
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is set to visit Srinagar on Wednesday and meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha before heading to Ladakh.

Ahead of his visit, Abdullah said he was looking forward to the discussion but added that “our problems have little to do with him”.

Abdullah was speaking to reporters after taking stock of development works in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

“I am more keen on hearing from him. I am not given to taking my grouses to the ambassador of another country. Our matters are not going to be resolved in Washington; they will be resolved by the government of our country,” he said.

Also read | 70% quota in jobs: Why Omar Abdullah warned of ‘Gen-Z trend spilling over’ to J&K

He said it would be wrong for him to “complain” to the ambassador of another country.

“We will, of course, discuss the situation in J&K, but I am not looking for solutions from them,” he said.

Abdullah also noted that it was after a long time that a US ambassador was visiting J&K. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister’s Gupkar residence on Wednesday afternoon.

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The last such visit was in January 2020, when US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, along with envoys from 14 other countries, visited Srinagar and Jammu in the wake of the constitutional changes in J&K.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state unit has scheduled a protest outside the civil secretariat on Wednesday, citing alleged corruption in the Abdullah government.

Also read | Show of strength’ that wasn’t: BJP protest against Omar government marred by low turnout

In response, the Chief Minister said the J&K government was not competent to even “hide” such corruption.

“I don’t have any control over any investigative agency – police, crime branch or anti-corruption bureau. Please tell me if any agency has flagged corruption in any matter. BJP controls these agencies,” he said.

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He said the BJP should investigate the allegations and, if it found evidence of corruption, file cases, “but do not level unfounded allegations”.

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader said, “The Least, the US Ambassador Sergio Gor can do is review and withdraw the highest level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir.”

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning; it is a wall between Kashmir and the world. Lifting it would send a powerful message of confidence, help bring back international tourists and give much-needed relief to countless families whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” she added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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