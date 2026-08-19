Our matters won’t be solved in Washington: Omar before meeting with Sergio Gor

Abdullah said he was looking forward to the discussion but added that “our problems have little to do with him”. (File Photo)

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is set to visit Srinagar on Wednesday and meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha before heading to Ladakh.

Ahead of his visit, Abdullah said he was looking forward to the discussion but added that “our problems have little to do with him”.

Abdullah was speaking to reporters after taking stock of development works in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

“I am more keen on hearing from him. I am not given to taking my grouses to the ambassador of another country. Our matters are not going to be resolved in Washington; they will be resolved by the government of our country,” he said.