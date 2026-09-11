US envoy visits conflict-torn Manipur, meets CM and Governor

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla meets Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of India Sergio Gor. (PTI Photo)

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Manipur’s capital city Imphal for a two-day visit on Friday.

His visit marks a significant high-level diplomatic engagement at a time when the state is grappling with a humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing ethnic conflict in the region.

Gor was accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz.

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Soon after his arrival, the envoy visited the iconic Ema Keithel, arguably the world’s largest all-women market, located in the heart of the capital city. The place dates back to the 16th century and its name literally translates to ‘Mother’s Market’. Gor interacted with several women vendors here.