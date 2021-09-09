scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
US Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat

RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar confirmed the meeting but did not elaborate on discussions between the two.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 3:20:27 am
RSS, Mohan BhagwatRSS chief chief Mohan Bhagwat (file photo)

US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi on Wednesday. “Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India’s tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation,” Keshap tweeted.

Recently, ambassadors of Germany and Australia had also met Bhagwat. In July, 2019, German Ambassador Walter J Lindner had met Bhagwat at Nagpur.

