US Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat

US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi on Wednesday. “Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India’s tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation,” Keshap tweeted.

RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar confirmed the meeting but did not elaborate on discussions between the two.

Recently, ambassadors of Germany and Australia had also met Bhagwat. In July, 2019, German Ambassador Walter J Lindner had met Bhagwat at Nagpur.