‘Cash into rural America’: US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins cheers new trade deal, market access in India

Brooke Rollins said the trade deal will reduce $1.3 billion agriculture trade deficit with India and thanked US President Donald Trump for "delivering for our American farmers".

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Trump Modi Trade DealDonald Trump announced the US-India trade deal Monday (File Photo).
Highlighting India’s rapidly growing population as a key market for American agricultural goods, United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Leslie Rollins said Tuesday that the new US–India trade deal will expand access for American farm products in India and help reduce Washington’s agricultural trade deficit with New Delhi, which stood at $1.3 billion in 2024.

Rollins’s remarks assume significance in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the India-US trade deal. “The Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Taking to X, Rollins said, “Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India’s massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America.”

“In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag #FarmersWin #USIndiaTrade #RuralAmerica.”

India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is yet to comment on the development.

Also Read | India-US trade deal: How Trump influenced India’s trade policy in the run-up to the pact

India’s major agricultural exports to the US include marine products, spices, dairy products, basmati rice, and herbal products. In 2024-25, India’s agricultural exports to the US stood at $6,249.07 million, accounting for 11.74 per cent of the country’s total agricultural exports of $53,242.70 million.

India’s agricultural imports mainly include fresh fruits, dry fruits and nuts, including almonds and walnuts, alcoholic beverages, raw cotton, vegetable oils, and processed items from the US. The US, for a long time, has been trying to get access to India’s agricultural products market.

In September 2023, India and the US announced a settlement of the outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) poultry dispute between the two countries. As part of the agreement, New Delhi agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, and processed blueberries and cranberries.

Trump lowers tariff on India

India and the US agreed to a trade deal as Trump Monday said that the US “effective immediately” has lowered tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. This came after India addressed several US demands in the Budget and also began aggressively signing trade deals with other countries, including the UK and the EU.

Trump announced that India has agreed to halt its purchases of Russian oil and to significantly increase its imports from the US, as well as potentially from Venezuela. Additionally, India has committed to buying $500 billion worth of US energy, agricultural products, coal, and other goods as part of the trade deal.

