‘Don’t test our patience, even US had to flee Afghanistan’: Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre to hold talks on J&K

Stating that even a superpower like the US had to ultimately withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre should not test the patience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir any longer and should hold talks soon.

“It takes courage to withstand what the people of Jammu and Kashmir are enduring. The day the people run out of patience, you will be doomed. This is the time to make amends,” Mufti said.

She added, “See what is happening with our neighbours now. Even a great superpower like America had to leave (Afghanistan) and go back. Now is the time to remember what Vajpayee ji had started and resume talks. Things have been looted from Jammu and Kashmir using so called legal means, and the erstwhile state has been broken up. Now is the time to make amends or else it will be very late.”

#WATCH | It needs courage to endure what people of J&K are enduring. The day they run out of patience, you would be doomed. Don’t test our patience. See what is happening in our neighbourhood. US, a great power, had to pack its bags & withdraw from there: Mehbooba Mufti, PDP pic.twitter.com/cEELMRX0mt — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Reacting sharply to the speech, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Mufti’s statement betrays her “malicious intentions”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that tolerance is our culture and tradition but there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism. India and its people should keep this resolution in mind while going forward. People who issue such statements have some malicious intentions,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mufti’s statement comes a day after a virtual meeting of the leaders of 19 opposition parties demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of its full statehood including J&K cadre of central services and the conduct of free and fair assembly elections at the earliest.

Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference on Saturday said the silence of opposition parties on Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre, is tantamount to an endorsement of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“The meeting of 19 opposition parties by selectively parroting the demand for statehood and criminal silence on Articles 370 and 35A has endorsed the revocation of the special status, J-K People’s Conference (JKPC) spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said, PTI reported.

“In a statement issued after the meeting, there was no mention of repealing the decisions taken by the BJP government on August 5th, 2019,” he added.

Mir said the opposition has “buried” the demand of the people of J&K of bringing back Articles 370 and 35A and the domicile rights of the erstwhile state.

