‘Surprised’, says RBI Independent Director S Gurumurthy on Urjit Patel’s resignation

RSS ideologue and an independent director on RBI board S Gurumurthy Monday termed the resignation of Urjit Patel as ‘Shocking’ and a setback to the convergence that the central bank and the government were reaching on contentious issues.

“Surprised at the news that RBI governor has resigned. The previous meeting was held in such a cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was totally different. That makes it even more surprising” the swadeshi ideologue said in a tweet.

“I enjoyed several hours of personal discussions with him where we found large areas of agreement as well as mutually understandable disagreement. His resignation is indeed setback to the effects of the convergence of views that was taking place. We will miss him,” he said in another tweet.

In a sudden move this afternoon, RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post citing personal reasons and said the resignation comes into effect immediately.

Patel had taken over the reins of the RBI from Raghuram Rajan in September 2016 and his term was till September 2019.