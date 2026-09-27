Amid ecological concerns, rail line set to connect Uri with Baramulla shelved

The Indian Railways has shelved the proposed 40-kilometer railway line meant to connect the border region of Uri with Baramulla – the last point of the existing railway line to the Valley. The project has been shelved after concerns over its ecological impact.

The Railways have also shelved the double-lining of the existing 74-kilometer Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam stretch. This has come six months after the rail ministry put on hold the proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian rail links after protests from farmers.

“With reference to the above, it is informed that the following 02 Projects ie Baramulla Uri (40 Km) New Line Project and Qazigund Srinagar Budgam (74 Km) Doubling, projects of Northern Railway have been returned by Cabinet Secretariat and are no longer under consideration,” Joint Director Works, Railways Board, has written to General Manager Northern Railways.