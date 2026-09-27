Amid ecological concerns, rail line set to connect Uri with Baramulla shelved

The Railways have also shelved the double-lining of the existing 74-kilometer Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam stretch. This has come six months after the rail ministry put on hold the proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian rail links after protests by farmers

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSep 27, 2026 05:08 PM IST
The proposed Baramulla–Uri railway line, planned as an extension of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail lineThe proposed Baramulla–Uri railway line, planned as an extension of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail line (Image generated using AI)
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The Indian Railways has shelved the proposed 40-kilometer railway line meant to connect the border region of Uri with Baramulla – the last point of the existing railway line to the Valley. The project has been shelved after concerns over its ecological impact.

The Railways have also shelved the double-lining of the existing 74-kilometer Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam stretch. This has come six months after the rail ministry put on hold the proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian rail links after protests from farmers.

“With reference to the above, it is informed that the following 02 Projects ie Baramulla Uri (40 Km) New Line Project and Qazigund Srinagar Budgam (74 Km) Doubling, projects of Northern Railway have been returned by Cabinet Secretariat and are no longer under consideration,” Joint Director Works, Railways Board, has written to General Manager Northern Railways.

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Welcoming the move, Baramulla legislator Javid Hassan Baig said, “Baramulla simply cannot afford a project that cuts through the very heart of the town and compromises its future development. Baramulla’s future cannot be compromised in the name of development. Development must protect the town’s heritage, environment, land resources and future generations,” He said, “Finally, the government of India decided to shelve the project. I consider this a welcome and responsible step in the larger interest of Baramulla.”

The proposed Baramulla–Uri railway line, planned as an extension of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail line, was being viewed as a strategic rail link, extending rail connectivity towards the Line of Control and providing faster movement of troops, equipment and other military logistics to forward areas. Beyond its civilian connectivity, the line was expected to strengthen the logistical infrastructure in the strategically sensitive border region.

High-seismic zone

However, the rail line had caused ecological concerns as it was proposed to pass through the eco-fragile highlands. It was proposed to bisect Baramulla town and certain other village habitations and traverse through orchards, fragile highland and mountains that fall in the high-seismic zone 5. The corridor is also vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Among those who had opposed the line was Baramulla MLA Baig who submitted a resolution in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session, calling for the project to be put in abeyance until a “comprehensive and independent geological, geotechnical and seismic assessment” of the proposed corridor is carried out.

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“This House expresses serious concern over the proposed alignment of the Baramulla-Uri Railway Line from Kanispora towards Khanpora/Sheeri and resolves to urge the Government of India that its finalisation on the said stretch be kept in abeyance pending a comprehensive and independent geological, geotechnical and seismic assessment of the proposed corridor,” the resolution that was admitted by the Assembly secretariat read.

“This House urges the government to conduct detailed assessment of slope stability, soil bearing capacity, liquefaction potential, seismic vulnerability, drainage conditions and landslide susceptibility along the proposed alignment and finalise the alignment only after the competent technical authorities establish and certify the geological and structural suitability and long-term safety of the proposed corridor,” it added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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