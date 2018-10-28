Urgent need to protect country from state of anarchy: Chandrababu Naidu

In the run-up to the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday emphasised on the urgent need to unite against the ruling BJP at the Centre “to protect the country from a state of anarchy”.

Advertising

Naidu, who took to Twitter to list out the “fraud cases” of the Narendra Modi government, asked how many such cases will the country have to witness “before it sees the true face of the BJP”.

The Telangana Desam Party (TDP) leader also charged the Centre with discrimination against the newly-formed state and failure to grant it a special status. “Special Category Status was promised to AP in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 to help the State tackle the financial crisis after bifurcation. We had an alliance with BJP, but on coming to power, PM Modi failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of AP before elections,” he said.

Naidu added, “The Centre has shown discrimination against our newly-formed State. In spite of the devastation caused by cyclone Titli, Home Minister Rajnath Singh chose to inaugurate party office in Guntur instead of visiting cyclone-affected areas. People’s trust in BJP govt has been shattered.”

Advertising

Raking up demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, Naidu said, “Every citizen of this country suffered because of demonetization, the imposition of GST amplified the crisis. In four years, no honest attempts have been made against black money. Thanks to demonetization, the country is not growing and even the investors are losing confidence.”

The CM also attacked the Centre over PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi and loan defaulter Vijay Mallya’s escape from the country. “Frauds in the last 4 years have outnumbered the achievements of BJP government. Vijay Mallya led a scam of about Rs. 9,000 Cr, Nirav Modi of Rs. 11,500 Cr, Jatin Mehta of Rs. 7,000 Cr, Nitin Sandesara of Rs. 5,000 Cr. How were they able to escape with people’s money so easily?” he asked.

“How many more fraud cases before the country sees the true face of BJP govt? Behind the facade of false promises lies the truth about farmer debt crisis, rising cases of corruption, attacks on women, communal violence, growing unrest among people and serious threat to democracy,” Naidu added.

The TDP leader, who met opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, urged parties to come together to take necessary steps to oust the present NDA government.

“It is the need of the hour for all the leaders of the country to come forth, unite & take necessary steps to protect the country from a state of anarchy. Any kind of threat to our democratic values must face a strong opposition. People’s faith in the government must be restored,” he tweeted.