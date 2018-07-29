Urgent need bolster Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance law, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that there was an urgent need to enact a comprehensive legislation to consolidate the existing law on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). (Source: Reuters) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that there was an urgent need to enact a comprehensive legislation to consolidate the existing law on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). (Source: Reuters)

Quoting a British author to highlight the conflicting provisions of law on the quantity of a psychotropic drug allowed to be possessed by a person, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that there was an urgent need to enact a comprehensive legislation to consolidate the existing law on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), besides enhancing the punishment for trafficking.

Starting the judgement with Humbert Wolfe’s quote, “Making innumerable statutes, men merely confuse what God achieved in 10”, Justice Raj Shekhar Attri has said that the NDPS Rules are in contradiction with the Act and stressed on the need to amend the ‘Sub-rule 2 of Rule 66’ to curb the easy supply of psychotropic drugs.

“The first proviso is silent with regard to the fact if such a person has to possess any medical prescription for carrying 100 doses of the scheduled psychotropic substances. This provision is absurd to this extent and in contradiction with object of the Act,” the judgement reads.

Justice Attri’s bench was hearing a bail plea of one Sarbjit Singh, who had been found possessing 50 grams of buprenorphine in January 2017 and booked under the NDPS Act, on July 25. The quantity fell within the commercial quantity (20 grams) of the drugs under the Act.\ A number of accused in the past have been granted bail in view of the rule, which allows a person to possess 100 dosage units of a psychotropic substance for the purpose of personal medical use.

Singh’s counsel Vaibhav Sharma has argued that he was not required to produce any medical prescription for the quantity of drugs and in view of the NDPS rules, it has to be presumed that buprenorphine was for his personal medical use.

Sharma has cited a number of High Court judgements to defend his case. The state has argued that the in case a person is allowed to take 100 vials of buprenorphine, then it will be a violation of the Act as the quantity falls within the commercial category.

“The synthetic/manufactured drugs – such like buprenorphine – have created a havoc with the youth of the country. Even registration of numerous cases under the Act against the consumers, carriers and couriers have made little impact. This proviso had encouraged such nefarious persons to spoil the innocent minds,” the judgement reads.

While rejecting the bail plea of the accused, Justice Attri said the court is not oblivious to the fact that a number of deaths have occurred in Punjab, leading to fear and anxiety in the state.

“Drug menace in our country, especially in Punjab, has attained dangerous proportions. The drug abuse has been destroying the vary fabric of society. The youths, who are backbone of the society, are falling victims to drug terrorism,” the judgement reads.

Stating that the accused cannot be allowed to have 100 dosages of buprenorphine or any other psychotropic substance, Justice Attri said: “The language of the first proviso (in Rule 66) is not only in conflict with the provisions of Section 37 of the Act, but also the same is confusing. If allowed to exist, it shall create injustice to the social fabric of Punjab and Haryana.”

