Noted poet Bashir Badr passes away 91

Legendary poet and Padma Shri awardee Bashir Badr passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Legendary poet Bashir Badr, a Padma Shri awardee who wrote famous couplets like “Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do”, passed away in Bhopal on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 91.

The veteran poet breathed his last at his home in Bhopal, a family member said.

During the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan in 1972, Badr wrote the famous couplet “Dushmani jam kar karo lekin ye gunjaish rahe, jab kabhi hum dost ho jayein to sharminda na hon”.

His other famous couplets are “Kuch to majbooriyaan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota”, “Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do, na jaane kis gali me zindagi ki shaam ho jaye”, and “Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahi khate bastiyan jalane mein”.