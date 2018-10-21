Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Urdu poet attacked with acid after confronting men for harassing school girl

Urdu poet attacked with acid after confronting men for harassing school girl

Firozabadi has lodged a complaint against four men at the Rasoolpur police station. The accused, however, are absconding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2018 3:49:53 pm
Urdu poet assaulted by men for confronting them for harassing a girl Hashim Firozabadi speaking to ANI. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Noted Urdu poet Hashim Firozabadi was beaten up by a group of men and attacked with acid and when he allegedly tried to confront them for sexually harassing a girl in Firozabad’s Rasoolpur area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Recounting the incident, Firozabadi told ANI, “A man came to me yesterday and said he won’t send his daughters to school as they are regularly molested by some miscreants who also make obscene phone calls to them. He was scared to go to the police and asked me to talk to miscreants. It’s a result of my attempt.”

Firozabadi suffered severe burn injuries on his face and chest. He has lodged a complaint against four men at the Rasoolpur police station. The accused, however, are reportedly absconding.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement