Urban Naxals fuelling protests to weaken PM Modi: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

BLP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya BLP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

While politicians, including Union and state ministers, continue to be the target of protests in Madhya Pradesh against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday alleged that “urban Naxals” are among anti-Narendra Modi forces behind the agitation.

“So-called secularists, Leftists, journalists and urban Naxals are fuelling the protests because they want to weaken the Prime Minister. The mindset has prevailed ever since he was Gujarat chief minister,’’ the senior BJP leader told The Indian Express on the eve of a rally planned by SAPAKS Samaj in Bhopal on Sunday.

SAPAKS, an organisation of general category, OBC and minority government employees, and its political wing have mobilised people from across the state, asking them to troop to Bhopal to protest against the amendment to the Act as also the government policy of reservation in promotion.

Over the last few weeks, many politicians, mostly of the ruling BJP, have been at the receiving end of protests involving gherao, slogan-shouting and waving of black flags.

Vijarvargiya alleged that anti-Modi forces use every opportunity to target the PM even when he is not responsible. “Kalburgi was killed in Karnataka, but awards were returned to the Centre,’’ he said.

Reacting to Vijayvargiya’s allegation, SAPAKS office-bearer K S Tomar said he had insulted tens of thousands of government employees who are denied promotion in jobs and hundreds of people who are framed in false cases under the SC/ST Act.

The administration has been put on alert in view of Sunday’s rally, the first state-level mobilisation, especially of upper castes, who have held several protests in cities and towns of poll-bound state.

The employees’ body was formed in the wake of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement two years ago that “no koi mai ka lal can end reservation”. While addressing a gathering of SC employees in Bhopal, he had also asserted that he was all for promotion in reservation and his government would ensure that no one promoted under the policy will be demoted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App