‘Urban men lost more jobs than women in 2nd Covid wave’

Urban men lost more jobs than women during the second wave of Covid, implying a complete loss of livelihood for millions of households, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The most disproportionate loss of jobs because of the first wave of Covid was among urban women, CMIE’s MD and CEO Mahesh Vyas said in his analysis.

He said urban women account for about three per cent of total employment, but they accounted for 39 per cent of total job losses in the first wave of the pandemic.

Of the 6.3 million jobs lost, urban women accounted for a loss of 2.4 million, Vyas noted.

With PTI inputs