Urban historian of Madras, S Muthiah, no more

S Muthiah, who was a prominent writer, atlas-maker and the urban Historian of Madras, passed away in a Chennai on Saturday afternoon. He was 89.

Suffering from age-related illnesses for over six months, Muthiah was also known as a raconteur for his skilful way of portraying the urban history of Madras, which essentially kept the history and heritage of Madras alive.

“A Madras Miscellany” and “Madras Rediscovered” were among the plenty of books and hundreds of write-ups in his credit capturing the history and story of Madras, a small fishing hamlet that took shape into a metropolitan city over the centuries.

Master brain behind the Madras Book Club and Madras Day Celebrations every year, Muthiah was also editing a fortnightly magazine, Madras Musings.

Born in Ramnad district of erstwhile Madras Presidency in 1930, he completed his education in Colombo and higher studies in US before returning back to Colombo. It was in 1968, Muthiah returned to India from Colombo, where he was working with The Times of Ceylon as a journalist and columnist. He began a new career in India by working on printing, map making and publishing, beginning with a job in T T K Maps, where he worked in a division that made tourist guides and maps of South India.

In his book ‘A Madras Miscellany’, a huge compilation of his write-ups on Madras, he wrote: “Meanwhile many who write in have another regular query: ‘How have you been able to keep Miscellany going all these years?’ While writing Miscellany is something I enjoy, it has been made entirely possible not by memory – I have a terrible one for dates and only a little better one for people and events – but by help from several quarters. My memory’s only strength is remembering how to access that help.”

His resources often, while writing, were multiple ‘libraries’ he built, he would say. And they include his collections of books on Madras and Tamil Nadu, and souvenirs from various institutions and newspaper clippings and journals. And other libraries, as he would call them, were his own handwritten notes and typed notes over the years, collection of institutional histories and his readers, one of the libraries he would say. And that those items scattered in three rooms, he wrote, were “the despair of my wife because I won’t let them arrange them in the three rooms in which they lie helter shelter, but that non-arrangement of mine is an arrangement from which I can usually pull out what I want without too much of a search. Yes, knowing where to look is half the battle.”

Known for his Madras Miscellany columns in The Hindu for several years, his writing style was more that of a civic storyteller, which popularised his history columns for Chennai residents. Muthiah was also a man who never used a cellphone nor a computer.

He is survived by two daughters, Ranjani and Parvathy. His wife, Valliammai Achi, died in 2013.