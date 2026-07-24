Urban development ministry split, Delhi gets own department

The government on Thursday bifurcated the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, creating the Department of Capital Development to focus on Delhi and the Department of Urban Development for national schemes.

The Cabinet Secretariat published the gazette notification of the amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, creating the two new departments.

Till now, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs did not have separate departments.

Late on Thursday night, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Gujarat cadre IAS officer D Thara, who had been Additional Secretary in MoHUA, as the Secretary of the Department of Capital Development and Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Satendra Singh, who was Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary of the Department of Urban Development.