Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore for Urban Challenge Fund: Know what it is

Over a year after the Union Budget 2025-26 announced the setting up of an Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), the Cabinet on Saturday approved its launch, with a total central assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore, Union ⁠Information Minister ‌Ashwini ​Vaishnaw said in a briefing.

According to a statement released by the government, the initiative will lead to a total investment of Rs 4 lakh crore towards projects in the urban sector in the next five years.

The move comes along with Centre’s approval of projects worth about ​1.6 ​trillion ⁠rupees ($18 billion) for infrastructure, ‌urban development ⁠and ⁠startups on Saturday.

When was the UCF first announced?

In her 2025 Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the establishment of an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to carry out projects for “cities as growth hubs, creative redevelopment of cities and water and sanitation”.