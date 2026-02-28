Uranium to AI on table, Canada’s Carney begins India visit

Underlining that India is showing the fastest growth among the world’s major economies, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney began his four-day visit to India as he landed in Mumbai on Friday, and said that he would meet with business leaders and establish partnerships that will offer opportunities to Canadian businesses and workers.
According to officials, Carney will likely sign a 10-year US$ 2 billion uranium supply deal and smaller agreements on oil and gas, environment, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, education and culture.
Carney was received by Maharashtra’s Minister of Protocol and Marketing Jay Kumar Rawal at the airport.
This is a major visit to repair ties between India and Canada, almost two-and-half years after former Canada PM Justin Trudeau wrecked the relationship by alleging the role of Indian government agents in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist figure in Canada.
Carney is expected to meet business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday, and will also pay homage to 26/11 victims at the memorial at Taj Mahal Palace hotel. He will arrive in Delhi on Sunday evening and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for bilateral talks in Hyderabad House.
After landing in Mumbai, Carney said, “India is showing the fastest growth among the world’s major economies. We have just arrived in Mumbai to meet with business leaders there and establish partnerships that will offer opportunities to Canadian businesses and workers.”
The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “A warm welcome to Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada as he arrives in Mumbai on his first Official Visit to India. The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India–Canada ties.”
“The India–Canada partnership is anchored in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation across diverse sectors,” he said.
According to the MEA, Carney is on an official visit to India from February 27 to March 2. This is his first official visit to India after assuming office in May last year. PM Modi had visited Canada for the G7 leaders’ summit in June last year.
Over the next two days, Carney will participate in separate business engagements, interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators as well as Canadian Pension Funds based in India, according to the MEA.
On March 2, the two Prime Ministers will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. “Both leaders will review the progress achieved till date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025). They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments”, the MEA said.
Modi and Carney will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum scheduled later in the day.
The MEA said that the visit comes at an “important juncture in normalization of India-Canada bilateral relations”.
“The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other’s concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities,” it said. “The forthcoming meeting between the leaders will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum and shared vision of India and Canada in building a forward-looking partnership.”
