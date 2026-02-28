Uranium to AI on table, Canada’s Carney begins India visit

Underlining that India is showing the fastest growth among the world’s major economies, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney began his four-day visit to India as he landed in Mumbai on Friday, and said that he would meet with business leaders and establish partnerships that will offer opportunities to Canadian businesses and workers.

According to officials, Carney will likely sign a 10-year US$ 2 billion uranium supply deal and smaller agreements on oil and gas, environment, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, education and culture.

Carney was received by Maharashtra’s Minister of Protocol and Marketing Jay Kumar Rawal at the airport.

This is a major visit to repair ties between India and Canada, almost two-and-half years after former Canada PM Justin Trudeau wrecked the relationship by alleging the role of Indian government agents in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist figure in Canada.