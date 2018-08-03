Upset over way Rajya Sabha is run, Opposition MPs consider writing to Venkaiah Naidu

JD(U) MP Kahkashan Parveen chaired Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Thursday, and was applauded. Anil Sharma JD(U) MP Kahkashan Parveen chaired Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Thursday, and was applauded. Anil Sharma

Taking a cue from the recent letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan by their Lok Sabha counterparts, Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha are considering writing to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu over his running of the House.

While sources said there have been several instances when Opposition MPs have been upset at the way things have been conducted in the Upper House, the latest flashpoint is the case of Naidu allowing BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party president Amit Shah to speak on two consecutive days on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

The matter was raised by TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy as a point of order, which Naidu dismissed on Thursday, saying: “One point of order was raised by Shri Sukhendu Shekhar Ray. He himself has answered the point of order, saying that ‘if the Chairman permits, the Member can resume his speech’. So that matter ended there.”

The House had taken up the issue of NRC on Tuesday but Shah could not complete his speech amid Opposition disruptions. Naidu had allowed Shah to conclude on Wednesday – a move Opposition members are deeply upset over. A leader from an opposition party said, “There have been numerous other instances when the Chair has made different decisions for the two sides of the House. The short duration discussions so far have all been initiated by the treasury benches. We will take a final call on the matter next week.”

In a letter to Speaker Mahajan at the start of Monsoon Session, Opposition MPs wrote: “We were all witness to the disastrous manner in which notices given by various parties were dealt with, including one given by a party which was till recently a trusted ally of the ruling party…. For all your concerns for the image of our Parliament globally, this ignominious chapter in the history of Indian Parliament has no precedent world over.”

The situation in Rajya Sabha has also been rendered unique by the fact that there is currently no deputy chairman, and Naidu, with the help of a handful of MPs on the panel who occasionally chair proceedings in his place, has been presiding over the House on a continuous basis. Ordinarily, the deputy chairman conducts proceedings for the bulk of the day. But elections to the post have not been held after P J Kurien retired last month, apparently because the BJP is not keen to give the Opposition one more platform to get together.

Opposition set to move EC on EVM

An issue on which the Opposition may come together next week is in taking up the issue of misgivings about EVMs with the Election Commission of India (EC). Opposition parties are in talks not just among themselves but also with NDA allies such as Shiv Sena on a possible meeting the EC in which they would collectively demand that ballot papers be brought back in the interest of maintaining transparency and fairness in the poll process. ENS

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App