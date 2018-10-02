Upset over police treating son’s death as suicide, Muslim man in UP embraces Hinduism with family

Akhtar, a resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, converted to Hinduism Monday along with family members and subsequently submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to their voluntary change of religion, officials said. (Express Photo) Akhtar, a resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, converted to Hinduism Monday along with family members and subsequently submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to their voluntary change of religion, officials said. (Express Photo)

Dissatisfied over police treating his son’s death as suicide rather than a murder, a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has embraced Hinduism along with 12 of his family members with the hope that the religion change might spur police to “properly investigate his son’s murder”, PTI reported.

Akhtar, a resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, converted to Hinduism Monday along with family members and subsequently submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to their voluntary change of religion, officials said.

Confirming the incident, Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar said the family members changed their religion as they were not satisfied with the police probe into the death of Akhtar’s son a few months ago.

Yuva Hindu Vahini (Bharat) state chief Shaukendra Khokhar said the family changed their religion amid requisite religious rituals, including a ‘hawan’. He said Akhtar was upset after his son Gulhasan was “murdered”. “Gulhasan’s body, however, was hung to make it appear a suicide,” he claimed.

Khokhar claimed Akhtar’s family sought help from the members of their own community but they were “not very forthcoming and did not help them much”. This prompted Akhtar and his family members to change their religion, he claimed.

Despite repeated assertions by the youth’s family that he was murdered, the police concluded it to be a case of suicide, Khokhar said.

The family members wrapped saffron robes around their shoulders and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, he said. They also got their names changed, he said, adding that a ‘hawan’ and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa too was held at the Badarkha village Tuesday.

The members of Akhtar’s family, who switched over to Hinduism include Nafisa, Zakir, Dilshad, Naushad, Irshad, and others, he said.

Baghpat District Magistrate Kumar said some people in Baraut tehsil voluntarily changed their religion and submitted affidavits. “These people were not satisfied with the probe into the death of one of their family members. The matter is being examined in consultation with the superintendent of police,” he said.

SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said he received information about some members of the Muslim community changing their religion. “The matter is being looked into,” he said.

With PTI inputs

