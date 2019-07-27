Upset over police ‘inaction’ on rape complaint, Kanpur woman ends life; probe ordered

Over a month after a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint of rape against a businessman, she allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Kanpur on Thursday, following alleged harassment by the accused and police “inaction”.

While no suicide note was recovered, a case of abetment to suicide was lodged against the accused. The Investigating Officer (IO) of the rape case has been suspended.

The woman had lodged an FIR against Ankit Yadav (26), accusing him of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The police are yet to arrest Yadav.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station said that the victim’s family has alleged that Yadav has been posting objectionable comments about her on social media since the case was lodged.

The family alleged that they had informed the IO about regular harassment by the accused, but he never took cognisance.

Kanpur SSP Anant Deo suspended the IO, a sub-inspector who was in-charge of the local outpost, on charges of negligence. On Friday, another FIR was lodged against Yadav and five of his family members on charges of abetment to suicide. Police have detained his mother and sister.

A senior police officer said the victim was in a relationship with Yadav for the last three years. “Differences cropped up between them when Yadav refused to marry her. Recently, Yadav also got engaged to another girl,” he said.

The victim had lodged the FIR against Yadav on June 13. Her medical examination was conducted and statement recorded before a magistrate, after which the police started a hunt for Yadav, who is currently on the run, the CO claimed.

The post-mortem of the deceased woman was conducted and states the death occurred due to hanging.