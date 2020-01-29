Upset over being ‘ignored’, Unnao woman hurls acid at man, held

The woman has been arrested The woman has been arrested

A 20-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a 25-year-old man, her neighbour, at a village in Unnao district.

The man, identified as Rohit Yadav, suffered around 20 per cent burns, and his condition was stated to be stable. The woman was identified as Taiba Ahmad.

Circle Officer (East area) M P Sharma said, “They were having an affair for a few months. A few days ago, Rohit stopped taking her calls. Upset, Ahmad threw acid at him around 2.30 am on Tuesday. After we got a call from the youth’s family, we reached at the spot. His family took him to a private hospital for treatment,” Sharma informed.

“We arrested her this morning and she has been booked under IPC section 326-A (acid attack),” added Sharma.

The incident took place when Rohit was cleaning the dairy, owned by his family, at Gaunamau village under Maurawan police station area, said his brother Mohit. His house is opposite Ahmad’s.

“She came in with a bottle of acid hidden behind her back. My brother asked her what she was doing outside her house so early. She then asked her to switch off the light, but he refused. After this, she charged at him and hurled acid at him. He suffered burns on his back and neck,” said Mohit. He said Ahmad escaped to her house where she was beaten up her father for the attack.

“We called the police helpline number. My brother was screaming in pain, and we decided to rush him to Lucknow for treatment at a private hospital,” Mohit added.

Mohit claimed it was a one-sided love affair. “She had been calling him for the last three days and my brother was not responding,” Mohit claimed.

Rohit’s uncle Rakesh Kumar Yadav said both the families have known each other for long. “The dairy is very old and we have known the woman’s family for long. Her father is also very ashamed of what has happened and has apologised to us,” said the uncle.

At a Lucknow hospital where Rohit is being treated, its director Dr Birendra Yadav said Rohit will be discharged in a day or two.

“He has only suffered superficial burns on his back and neck. The wounds will heal with help of medicines and ointment. He has suffered 20 per cent burns,” said Dr Yadav.

