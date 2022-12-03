UPSC to conduct separate exam for IRMS cadre

THERE WILL be a separate examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for intake of officers in the Indian Railways, all to form the newly created Indian Railway Management Service cadre.

The first batch of 150 new IRMS recruits will be taken from the Indian Railway Management Service Examination of the UPSC in 2023, a Ministry of Railways statement said Friday.

The IRMSE will be a two-tier examination – a preliminary screening examination, followed by a main written examination and interview. For screening suitable number of candidates for the second stage of the examination, like IRMS (main) written examination, all eligible candidates will be required to appear in civil services (preliminary) examination and suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (main) examination, it said.

The candidate will have to choose one optional subject from the list of four: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Commerce and Accountancy.

“The syllabi for the qualifying papers and optional subjects will be same as those for the Civil Services Examination (CSE),” it said.