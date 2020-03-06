UPSC justifies procedure adopted to select Punjab DGP: ‘not tailor-made for Gupta’

DGP Dinkar Gupta DGP Dinkar Gupta

The Union Public Service Commission Thursday rejected the contention that the procedure adopted by its empanelment committee was tailor-made for selection of IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as Punjab’s Director General of Police. It also justified preferring core policing areas of intelligence, law & order, administration, investigation and security while considering range of experience in the process of preparing the panel of officers for the selection as Punjab Police chief.

The UPSC’s presented its side through Additional Solicitor General of India Aman Lekhi when a Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Prakash resumed the hearing of petitions challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) decision in January by which Gupta’s appointment was set aside in the cases filed before it by IPS officers Mohd Mustafa and Siddharth Chattopadyaya,

The CAT decision is under stay on orders of the High Court.

Lekhi, who began arguments at 10:30 am and continued till 3:40pm, described the CAT’s verdict as completely flawed. Lekhi submitted that the Supreme Court guidelines, which were used by the UPSC in preparing the panel of officers for DGP selection but were termed as illegal by the CAT, do not lack authenticity and do not violate the known principles of service jurisprudence. Lekhi also argued that to say everything is frozen behind the Prakash Singh case — where SC laid down the guidelines for DGP selection — will render the apex court judgment inoperative as the committee will then have to use an offhand method.

Delving into the guidelines, Lekhi submitted that all of them were met by candidates chosen for the DGP selection as no criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings stood pending against any of the officers, there was no adverse remark or penalty in their record and also no direction against any of the individual. The integrity certificate of the officers also was satisfactory, the court was told. Regarding Chattopadhaya’s statement that Gupta and former DGP Suresh Arora, who was part of the committee, have been named by him in a sealed cover report pending before the High Court in an unrelated case, Lekhi submitted same is outside the scope of the guidelines as the court has not taken cognizance of the report.

‘Core policing areas not same across India’

In response to the contention that intelligence area of policing was arbitrarily preferred by the empanelment committee while considering names of DGPs from the zone of consideration, Lekhi submitted that core policing areas will not be same across India and added that the candidates for the head of police force only have a right to consideration and not appointment as long as latter does not suffer from any mala fide. Lekhi said the whole emphasis in the case is on merit and other DGPs are saying they are more meritorious, adding the scope of judicial review is limited.

“Intelligence, law & order, administration, investigation and security… what else can be there? Suppose traffic, administration, people contact, white collar crimes? The Committee has taken into account what is appropriate for the state. This is what the head of police force in Punjab must possess,” he submitted, adding suitability is the key and the five core areas of policing are non-negotiable for Punjab.

Submitting that the argument made by other DGPs can be seen other way round too, Lekhi submitted, “they say it is tailor made to Gupta but make it tailor made for them. It is the committee, which sees what is reasonable. We can have a lot of feelings”. Lekhi added that relevant areas of policing have been taken into consideration and others have been discarded.

Regarding the CAT’s observation that the easiest way for a state government “to ensure that an officer of its choice and who is pliable as DGP, would be to continuously post him in any specific activity, … and then to make an effort to accord primacy to such activity in the process of selection,” Lekhi submitted that it is a suggestion that there was a complicity between the UPSC and state government.

“This is taking the question of mala fide to a different level. This suggests complicity of a level which is unthinkable. These words have emotive appeal but no legal merit,” submitted Lekhi.

The Supreme Court in 2006 in Prakash Singh versus Union of India laid down the procedure for appointment of a DGP with an aim to insulate the police force from any political interference. A DGP or head of the police force is to be selected by the state government from amongst the three seniormost officers empanelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the basis of length of service, very good record and the range of experience for heading the police force.

“Chattopadhyaya does not deserve the DGP post”

While it is being argued by the counsel representing the officers challenging Gupta’s appointment that there was limited material available with the empanelment committee while preparing the panel of officers for DGP selection, the UPSC has maintained that the record includes both the minutes of meeting and assessment sheets of the officers, who were in the zone of consideration. It has also been said by the UPSC that the sheets were presented before chairman of the CAT but same does not reflect in the CAT order.

During the hearing, Lekhi argued that the reply filed by Chattopadhyaya regarding the question of assessment sheets negates altogether his claim for the post of the head of police force as he has made a “false statement” in the reply in an attempt to overawe the UPSC and insinuate a wrong doing on its part. Lekhi added that he does not deserve to be the head of the police force for use of technicality as a litigative tactic, while referring to the argument that assessment sheets weren’t produced before the Tribunal.

The division bench Thursday said, “at this stage, we are of prima facie view, we are not going into this”. However, the HC also said that at a later stage, it may want to see the record. The HC also said that parties can file replies in the case before the next of hearing, which is March 17.

