UPSC turns 100: PM Modi urges shorter exam cycles, youth-centric reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hailed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its centenary, calling it a proud milestone and a celebration not just of its legacy of serving the people but also of the aspirations of lakhs of youths year after year.

Praising the UPSC for its enduring credibility despite changing generations, governments, technologies, and syllabi, PM Modi marked the occasion by releasing a commemorative postage stamp, a special coin, and a compilation of 100 significant case laws.

PM Modi emphasised the need for the institution to adapt to future challenges while safeguarding its foundational credibility for the next century. He highlighted that the core identity of the UPSC, characterised by independence, impartiality, merit, confidentiality, and fair processes, must always be preserved without compromise.

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Future challenges

While the UPSC has discharged its historical duties well so far, the next 25 years will require it to shift its focus to the critical role of selection commissions in achieving a Viksit Bharat, since the youth recruited today will simultaneously serve as the chief architects and primary beneficiaries of the nation’s future, said PM Modi.

Underlining the need to ensure that those being selected were measured against the two principles of ‘nation first and citizen first’, he said, “The kind of governance needed for Viksit Bharat now, the UPSC and state selection commissions are also significant mediums for it. The youth you are selecting today will play an important role in the creation of a Viksit Bharat; they are also going to be the biggest beneficiaries of a Viksit Bharat.”

“Keeping this in mind, we always have to remember two principles: nation first… and citizen first… and when a candidate is assessed with this sentiment, the easier it will become to achieve national goals, the simpler it will become,” he added.

PM Modi said there is a need for professionals who have the empathy to understand the struggles of the poor, can innovate in problem-solving, and recognise the country’s needs. He said it was important to bring into public service youth attracted not by public office but by public service, making it important for recruitment examinations to test not only how much a candidate knows but also why they want to join the civil services.

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‘Exams must evolve’

PM Modi said that by 2047, India’s socio-economic landscape will change significantly. As the nation becomes more urbanised and the gap between rural and urban areas narrows, youth expectations will rise dramatically. To meet these expectations, traditional service delivery models must evolve. Citizens will demand rapid, real-time solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, in an instant-delivery world.

Saying the country was moving rapidly on the ‘Reform Express’, PM Modi said that, at such a time, the agencies that conduct examinations must also work on reforms that are the need of the hour.

“An examination should not be considered just an event. It is related to the future of our youth. A delay of even a few months can create difficulties for the youth… so, our examination system must follow the principle of time certainty,” he said.

“So, the UPSC and all selection commissions of the country will need to ensure that, without lowering the bar, our examination cycle can get shorter…this will not just be an administrative but also an equity reform,” he added.

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Seeking to define the new work culture for modern administration, he added that the nation’s entirely fresh operational ethos now rested on three core pillars: “pro-people, pro-active, good governance”.

He also encouraged systematic institutional capacity building, praising existing national conferences where state commissions share best practices, but urged them to elevate these forums by studying international standards and focusing on technological efficiency.

PM Modi stressed the importance of cross-learning and standardising procedures to provide substantial relief and clarity to young participants across the country. He said, “This process of cross-learning will not only benefit the UPSC but will also enhance the selection commissions in every state.”

Tribute to Sardar Patel

The prime minister paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a foundational role in creating India’s civil service. He said it was an essential “steel frame” needed not only to maintain the country’s independence but also to govern the newly formed nation effectively. He also discussed the role of the youth in nation-building, highlighting the importance of reforming the examination systems, issues that have gained significant attention in national politics recently.

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Comparing the UPSC’s origins in the British Raj in 1926 with its evolution following independence, PM Modi said the system successfully shifted its focus to fulfil the dreams of a free nation. The ‘Mai-Baap’ governance mindset of the past, he said, had been replaced with the principle of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ or the citizen being no less than a deity.

PM Modi praises Captain Smit Machchhar

Earlier, at the start of his address, PM Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the Flydubai incident, citing Israel’s assessment. He said that the Indian pilot prevented a “9/11-style tragedy”, and the whole nation was proud of him.

“The way India’s Captain Smit displayed courage, level-headedness and valour…the Israeli PM said he averted a 9/11; this fills all of us with pride. Today I spoke to his father Bhupender bhai, mother Geeta ben and wife Sonal ben…The entire world is proud of him,” said PM Modi.

“I urge the people of the nation to pray for Smit’s long life and good health, and celebrate bhai Smit who has increased India’s pride,” he added.