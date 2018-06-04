UPSC aspirant not allowed to enter exam hall, kills self in Delhi

After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his sister who stays in Delhi. (Representational) After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his sister who stays in Delhi. (Representational)

A 28-year-old UPSC aspirant committed suicide after he was denied entry for arriving late at the at the examination centre in Central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar area. Police said the man has left a suicide note in which he has cited being upset over his failure to take the exam.

According to police, Varun’s body was discovered by his friend when she came to meet him at his rented accommodation Sunday evening. “On failing to get any response from inside, she informed the neighbours. They broke the door open and informed the police at about 5 pm,” said a police officer.

During investigation, a suicide note was recovered on Varun in which he stated that he was upset because he was not allowed to take his exam at the examination centre for being late. Police said the note also reads “… rules are okay but sometimes it should be relaxed for a better cause.”

Hailing from Karnataka, Varun was staying in the Rajinder Nagar for a year. After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his sister who stays in Delhi.

On Sunday, the UPSC pre-examination was held across India and his examination centre was in a government school located in Paharganj area.

