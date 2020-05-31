Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

UP’s village heads to distribute aid

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 31, 2020 1:03:09 am
UP lockdown, UP villages lockdown, lockdown in UP, UP villagers ration cards, India news, Indian Express Village heads have been authorised to disburse the amount to those in need.(Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday directed officials to provide an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by the lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains.

During a meeting to review the lockdown, CM Adityanath directed officials to ensure immediate treatment to destitute people having serious illness even if they are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a spokesperson said. Village heads have been authorised to disburse the amount to those in need.

