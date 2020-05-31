UP’s village heads to distribute aid

Village heads have been authorised to disburse the amount to those in need.(Representational Image) Village heads have been authorised to disburse the amount to those in need.(Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday directed officials to provide an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by the lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains.

During a meeting to review the lockdown, CM Adityanath directed officials to ensure immediate treatment to destitute people having serious illness even if they are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a spokesperson said. Village heads have been authorised to disburse the amount to those in need.

