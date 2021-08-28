UP’s Sultanpur district may soon be renamed after Lord Ram’s son

After changing the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya, its neighbouring Sultanpur district may soon be known as “Kush Bhawanpur” after Lord Ram’s son Kush.

Sources said a proposal for renaming had been sent to the state government by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue and was likely to be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting for approval.

Citing historical records in the district gazetteer, the Sultanpur district administration in a report said the city was known as “Kush Bhawanpur” in 1300 and was governed by the Bhar dynasty until it was invaded by Alauddin Khalji’s army, and was later renamed “Sultanpur”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sultanpur District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta said, “A few months ago when we looked into the records based on the district gazeteer, it was found that around 1300 during the reign of Alauddin Khilji, the city was razed by his army and has since then been known as Sultanpur. We had submitted these findings to the government a few months ago.”

The government in 2018 had decided that Faizabad should be known as Ayodhya.

On December 21, 2018, the issue of Sultanpur was raised by BJP MLA from Lambhua Deomani Dwivedi in the Assembly. He had claimed that he found some historical records showing that the city was known under different names associated with Kush and demanded that the House unanimously clear the name “Kush Bhawanpur”.