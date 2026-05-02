UP’s Modern Coach Factory rolls out 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

Made in UP: First Vande Bharat train rolls out from Modern Coach Factory (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Express: Uttar Pradesh‘s Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has rolled out its first Vande Bharat Express train. With this, three Indian Railways production units are now producing the semi-high-speed trains. These are: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Today, i.e., 2nd May 2026, marks a landmark occasion as Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli joins the league of Vande Bharat trainset manufacturers with the rollout of its first 16-car Vande Bharat Chair Car rake.”