UP’s Modern Coach Factory rolls out 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

UP’s Modern Coach Factory rolls out its first Vande Bharat train. Trial runs to begin soon. Check details on rollout, features and next steps.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: May 2, 2026 03:08 PM IST
Made in UP: First Vande Bharat train rolls out from Modern Coach FactoryMade in UP: First Vande Bharat train rolls out from Modern Coach Factory (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Vande Bharat Express: Uttar Pradesh‘s Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has rolled out its first Vande Bharat Express train. With this, three Indian Railways production units are now producing the semi-high-speed trains. These are: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Today, i.e., 2nd May 2026, marks a landmark occasion as Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli joins the league of Vande Bharat trainset manufacturers with the rollout of its first 16-car Vande Bharat Chair Car rake.”

Earlier, speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior MCF official said the Vande Bharat train manufactured at the factory features several improvements. This new Vande Bharat train is equipped with Siemens propulsion system.

Key features of Modern Coach Factory’s Vande Bharat train

  • Rake Composition: 16 coaches
  • No locomotives required
  • No reversal requirement at terminals
  • Starting acceleration 0.7m/sec2
  • Time to reach 160 kmph – 140 sec
  • Quicker acceleration
  • 50 per cent powered axles every alternate coach powered
  • Deceleration 0.8 m/sec2
  • Maximum speed – 160 kmph
  • Test speed – 180 kmph
  • Maximum Axle load capacity – 17T
  • Fully suspended traction motors

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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